Bus, van operations in Camarines Norte to resume in Feb. 2021

operation of buses and vans in this province has been given the go signal beginning the first week of February 2021, provided that the operators are able to comply with the requirements for the Special Permit. DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- Thein this province has been given the go signal beginning the first week of February 2021, provided that the operators are able to comply with the requirements for the Special Permit.





Likewise, the operation of buses and vans to and from the province of Camarines Norte will be allowed, according to a news release earlier today.





This was confirmed by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Record Office 1 Bjorn Jarvis Salvador, and released to the public by the Communications Response Cluster.





The following minimum health protocols must also be complied with:

60 percent passenger capacity within Camarines Norte

50 percent passenger capacity from Camarines Norte going out of the province

Submission of required documents, wearing of face masks and face shields, and passing the Quarantine Control Checkpoint

The Provincial Government is also preparing the issuance of Online Travel Passes.





Additional details will be announced via an upcoming Executive Order, the Office of the Governor said.