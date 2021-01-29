Nestlé strengthens partnership with DepEd Bicol, kicks off Wellness Campus program

Nestlé Philippines and the Department of Education-Region V (DepEd-Region V) have strengthened their partnership to support public elementary schools through the Nestlé Wellness Campus, Nestlé’s advocacy program that highlights the importance of teaching healthy habits to young Filipino students.



In School Year 2019-2020, Nestlé’s advocacy program reached over seven (7) million students and 200,000 teachers across 13,000 schools across the Philippines.



"We are grateful for this partnership with Nestlé Philippines knowing that the program will provide the needed benefits for our learners especially during these difficult times. We share the same burden and that is to uplift the capacity and potential of our children through learning and promotion of wellness in helping them not only to survive but to thrive even in the direst situation," said Dr. Gilbert T. Sadsad, Regional Director, DepEd-Region V.Arlene Tan-Bantoto, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Nestlé Philippines, lauded the partnership and reiterated the company’s commitment to the DepEd. “As the Kasambuhay ng Pamilyang Pilipino, we are thankful for the opportunity to partner with DepEd-Region V in driving Edu-Kalidad and promoting greater awareness on health, nutrition and the environment as we prepare our young learners to lead happier and healthier lives.”This School Year 2020-2021, the Nestlé Wellness Campus expanded its support by preparing additional and timely online modules about immunity and handwashing as well as the environment. These topics round up the seven healthy habits – Choosing Nutritious and Varied Options, Managing Portions, Choosing to Drink Water and Milk, Playing Actively, Enjoying Meals Together, Keeping Good Hygiene and Caring for the Planet – that teachers can incorporate in their lessons.Co-developed with experts based on DepEd’s Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs), the downloadable educational materials include lesson guides, PowerPoint presentations and worksheets for Grade 1-10 students enrolled in public schools. These will be accessible via the DepEd Commons and will also be available through Nestlé Wellness Campus Teacher Aides assigned per division in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Masbate.Moreover, Nestlé Wellness Campus produced a Dancercise video for students to make staying active more fun for them at home. An exclusive Nestle Wellness Campus Facebook Group has also been set up to support public school teachers in navigating this new normal in education. By the end of the current school year, Nestlé Wellness Campus will recognize the best integration and implementation of wellness practices via an inter-school and inter-region online competition.