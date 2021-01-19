Bicol International Airport construction now 72% complete: DOTR
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The construction of the Bicol International Airport is now at 72%, a report from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced.
Package 2A of the airport development project, which includes the construction of landslide facilities, admin buildings, air control towers, the crash fire rescue building, and the maintenance building, is currently 88.2 % complete, the same report reads.
On the other hand Package 2B, which includes the taxiway, drainage, and other site development works, now stands at 49.5 percent complete.
Package 2A is under Sunwest Construction, while 2B is under E.M. Cuerpo.
The Bicol International Airport, dubbed as the Philippines' most scenic gateway, is expected to serve a total of two million passengers per year, will boost tourist arrivals in the region, and will pave the way to make Bicol an economic powerhouse, the DOTR said.
The pre-feasibility study for the airport started as early as 1996. In 2003, the project received a Notice to Proceed.
Actual construction began in 2016.