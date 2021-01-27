DSWD rolls out P68-M livelihood grants to Bicolanos

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started the distribution of livelihood assistance grants (LAGs) to more than 7,600 beneficiaries across Bicol this week. LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – Thestarted the distribution of livelihood assistance grants (LAGs) to more than 7,600 beneficiaries acrossthis week.

Arnel Garcia, DSWD Regional Director, said the grants amount to PHP68.48 million.The beneficiaries are from Camarines Sur (PHP22.182 million for 2,561 people); Albay (PHP14.924 million for 1,736 people); Masbate (PHP12.254 million for 1,119 people); Sorsogon (PHP9.179 million for 776 people); Camarines Norte (PHP6.03 million for 969 people); and Catanduanes (PHP3.915 million for 484 people).Said cash aid is under the agency's Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) for Bicol Region, in accordance with Republic Act 11494, the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.Target beneficiaries were pre-assessed using the following criteria: included in the list of target families as enumerated in Section VI-A of the Omnibus Guidelines in the implementation of Emergency Subsidy Program (ESP) of DSWD and with at least one member working in the informal sector prior to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and profiled through the Social Amelioration Card (SAC) for non-Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries.