TEACHER CORNER | The role of digital technologies in the new normal of education





Basic education in the Philippines faces many challenges nowadays, especially in curriculum implementation, IT resources, and spiraling improvement that become overwhelming for administrators and teachers. Julian B. Meliton Elementary Schoolfaces many challenges nowadays, especially in curriculum implementation, IT resources, and spiraling improvement that become overwhelming for administrators and teachers.





Today's education also presents new pedagogies that most educators have taken seriously by allowing technology to play a significant role in the teaching and learning process in this new normal of education.





In the public sectors, which include public education, the so-called "new normal" has pushed us to embrace this digital world and technological transformation in the teaching profession to deliver accessible and quality education for the Bicolano children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Moreover, this has been accompanied by the challenges of acquiring functional or advanced technologies in our educational system.





Our government should allot a colossal budget to realize the role of technology in advancing education and addressing our new learning modalities.





However, despite its benefits, technology is still a disruptive innovation and an expensive one. Teachers are being forced to invest time in learning new approaches using technology with little budget support. With technology, students are more than ever engaged in creating their knowledge. In the modern era of technology, education becomes more progressive so that learners can apply critical thinking and become innovative with the present situations.





As Charles Darwin once said, "It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change."





Technology in the public education service has been essential to continue its mission in providing quality basic education, especially in emergencies. As a result, we as teachers need to be more adaptive to change to survive the world of teaching.





This change significantly impacted the way we approach our profession, colleagues, school administrators, stakeholders, parents, and most especially learners.





In this new normal, a paradigm shift in education has occurred. That includes the implementation of distance learning delivery modalities in our respective schools.





This paradigm shift has emerged with technologies to deliver the new learning modalities to our young learners effectively.





This change is a tremendous challenge to all of us teachers, but we must remain competitive, responsive, creative, and proactive enough in teaching to meet the evolving needs of our students and our partners in education, the parents.



It is true that "we cannot give what we do not have." As teachers, we need to adapt to change so that we will be able to refuel our profession, and that is upskilling and reskilling to win our battle for quality education in this new normal of education. We need to embrace change because that can be the only way to innovate ourselves.





Through innovations, we will be able to try new things which we have not tried even before. Now, more than ever, whichever sector we may belong to, we must go beyond our comfort zone and try new things to make us survive, become resilient, and stay strong for whatever commitment we have sworn as a public servant.







by Jeovanie D. TarimanMaster Teacher I