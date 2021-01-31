DOH Bicol aims to deworm 2M individuals
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) has announced that it seeks to deworm some 2 million individuals between the ages of one to 19 as it launched its Bicol-wide deworming activity this January.
Said activity is part of National Deworming Month, which aims to combat and manage the spread of soil-transmitted helminth infections.
A serious public health concern, these infections are caused by parasitic worms found in contaminated soil.
The infections can cause anemia, malnutrition, weakness, impaired physical and cognitive development resulting to poor growth and school performance in children.
Approximately 1.5 billion people are infected with soil-transmitted helminths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
Administrative Order No. 2010-0023 prescribes Albendazole and Mebendazole as the drug of choice for the prevention and control of the STH. This will be administered by health workers in dosages appropriate for the age of the recipients.
Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH Bicol regional director said they are asking for the support of parents and guardians, emphasizing that the success of the campaign relies profoundly on the cooperation of the community.
He also stressed the importance of observing public health measures such as the proper washing of hands before meals and after comfort room breaks, proper grooming, drinking potable water only, washing and cooking food well before eating, and proper disposal of waste, in order to aid the fight against the infection.