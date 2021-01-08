DPWH Bicol completes P83-M Covid-19 facilities





LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bicol has completed the construction of 17, amounting to P83 million.DPWH Bicol Regional Director Virgilio Eduarte said these Covid-19 facilities, intended for quarantine and treatment, are now fully-operational.In Albay, Eduarte said four quarantine facilities have been constructed in Poblacion, Ligao City, Polangui North Central School in Polangui Albay, barangay Calzada Infirmary in Guinobatan and another in Libon, Albay.The new quarantine facilities in Albay has a total of 79 bed capacities, of which 23 are in Ligao City, 17 in Polangui, 32 in Guinobatan, 19 in Oas and seven in Libon.“We also erected a quarantine facility with a ten- bed capacity in Sta. Elena and another facility with 30 bed capacity in Brgy. Camambugan in Daet, both in Camarines Norte,” Eduarte added.In Camarines Sur, an isolation facility with 40-bed capacity was constructed at the Goa Central School Multi-Purpose Building in Goa town. Two units of health facilities tent with 20 bed-capacity in Brgy. San Juan in Bato and another unit with a 20-bed capacity healthcare facilities for COVID-19 patients and health care professionals were also constructed in Potot, Libmanan.“Also completed was a unit health or makeshift facilities with 40 bed-capacity in City College, including one unit of health/makeshift facilities with 40-bed capacity in Santa Cruz High School; and an 80–bed capacity healthcare facilities at Jessie M. Robredo Coliseum in Barangay Triangulo, all inside Naga City,” Eduarte said.Eduarte cited the facilities in Brgy. Triangulo known as “Ligtas Covid Center” which featured two swab testing stations and two nurse stations, where patients are provided with individual cubicles and electric outlets for ventilation and communication equipment to guarantee uninterrupted connection with their love ones. (SAA/EAS-PIA5/Albay)