The DILG strongly condemns the shooting incident involving a police officer in Paniqui, Tarlac that led to the death of 2 individuals.
The suspect, P/SMSgt Joniel Nuezca assigned at the Paranaque City Police Station, but who went home to Paniqui, Tarlac has been disarmed and is now in the custody of the Tarlac Provincial Police Office. The formal investigation into the incident has commenced and we assure the family and the public that the PNP and the National Police Commission will conduct a thorough, impartial, and swift investigation.
The DILG will ensure that justice will be given to the family of the victims and that administrative and criminal cases will be filed against Nuezca. We do not and will never tolerate such acts and we will make sure that he will account for his crimes. I have likewise directed PNP Chief P/Gen Debold Sinas to extend assistance to the family of the victims at this time of bereavement.
We wish to remind all police officers to remain calm at all times, to control their emotions, and to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their position as agents of the law.
This is an unfortunate but isolated incident. While there are unfortunate incidents like this, the vast majority of our PNP personnel perform their sworn duties everyday with honor and integrity to protect and serve the people. The sin of Nuezca is not the sin of the entire Philippine National Police. As we have seen during this pandemic, they place their very lives on the line as frontliners in our COVID response.
Statement of the DILG on the Shooting Incident in Paniqui, Tarlac
Monday, December 21, 2020
