No casualty, damage reported in Sorsogon quake



LEGAZPI CITY – The Sorsogon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Tuesday continued to monitor the municipality of Prieto Diaz and its neighboring towns after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the province on Monday night.



Engr. Raden Dimaano, chief of Sorsogon PDRRMO, in an interview, said they did not receive any report on casualties nor significant damages to properties until Tuesday morning.



“As of Tuesday morning, our town and city DRRMO officers told us that they did not observe any unusual changes in the coastal waters of Sorsogon after the magnitude 5.4 earthquake,” Dimaano also told the Philippine News Agency.



He added that they coordinating with all barangay officials, particularly those in the coastal areas.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earthquake monitoring division reported that the temblor occurred at 10:37 p.m. and was traced 37 kilometers north of Prieto Diaz, with a depth of 77 kilometers.



Aside from Bicol Region, the earthquake also shook several provinces in Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas.



It was felt at Intensity V in Sorsogon City; Intensity IV in Legazpi City, Virac, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Catarman, Northern Samar; Intensity III in Bulusan, and Irosin, Sorsogon, Catbalogan City, Sipocot, Camarines Sur, Borongan City, Eastern Samar, and Palo, Leyte; Intensity II in Naval, Biliran, and Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; and Intensity I in Lopez, Quezon, and Casiguran, Aurora.



Phivolcs said Bicol is occasionally rocked by mild to strong earthquakes being triggered by movements at the local fault lines crossing the region. (By Connie Calipay and Samuel Toledo, PNA)