Senator Manny Pacquiao traveled to Milaor, Camarines Sur, one of the towns hardest-hit by the typhoons Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses. In said municipality, Pacquiao led the distribution of relief goods and early Christmas gifts to residents. The senator was joined by Congressman Luis Raymond "Lray" Villafuerte, Governor Migz Villafuerte, and Luigi Villafuerte.