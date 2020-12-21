foodpanda treats its riders with special Christmas package

When the first lockdown orders were laid down in March, food and grocery delivery suddenly transformed from a measure of convenience to a matter of necessity. Braving the frontline were these pink shirt-wearing modern heroes, who fulfilled their duties in order for customers to stay safe at home. These acts of sacrifices and hard work were recognized by foodpanda, thus, as a show of gratitude for their service and to make Christmas with their families a little more special, the rider fleet received a special delivery from foodpanda this holiday season.“foodpanda believes that its greatest asset is its people,” said Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines Managing Director. “We care and value our riders’ hard work and dedication in delivering quality service to our customers, and we would like to give back this Christmas by providing them a noche buena package for them to enjoy with their families. foodpanda's serious commitment to taking care of its communities and celebrating the dreamers truly make it one of the best companies to work for.”The special Christmas gift packs were repackaged by foodpanda employees themselves in Metro Manila, Bacolod, and Cagayan de Oro. A thousand of riders across the country received the Noche Buena package, which was just the latest of the many gifts that foodpanda extends to its riders.foodpanda shares an exhilarating passion to make the delivery experience better with its riders. Aligned with the company’s ultimate goal of improving the lives of entire communities, riders dream big and work hard every day. The ethic of a caring workplace is a source of pride for foodpanda, wherein riders can come to work and feel safe, secure, and welcomed.They are motivated to perform at their peak through the economic empowerment from foodpanda, which gives them opportunities to earn and financially sustain their families. foodpanda also ensures that their riders are well-equipped to perform their delivery duties, from covering insurance policies to providing communications allowance to distributing essential gears for smooth and safe deliveries, including raincoats and face masks, among others. Through foodpanda's platform, riders are also able to create a difference in their communities with regular social work events and emergency response initiatives.