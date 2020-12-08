DOLE: Formal sector workers in Bicol­­ entitled to assistance

NAGA CITY — Formal sector workers in Bicol are urged to apply for COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) financial assistance under the Bayanihan To Recover As One Act or Bayanihan 2.

In a statement, Department of Labor and Employment Information Officer Johanna V. Gasga said said those who applied for CAMP under the Bayanihan To Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1) but did not receive the financial assistance due to budget constraint would be prioritized in the CAMP Bayanihan 2.







“There were only 25,000 out of 100,000 applicants for CAMP Bayanihan 1 who received the financial assistance. So, there were around 75 percent of the applicants last April who can still apply for camp Bayanihan 2,” she explained.

Workers in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who lost their jobs to the pandemic are also prioritized.





To qualify, they should submit their papers not later than December 10, 2020.

Gasga said companies that have temporarily closed or temporarily laid off workers should submit payroll as proof of the applicants’ employment. If payroll was not available, they may submit alternative documents such as the employment contract, worker’s payslip, or list of employees with 13th month pay, among others.





She added that workers can apply individually provided that they secure from the Social Security System a certification that they did not receive any financial assistance from it together with the proof of unemployment.





Gasga said the Bayanihan 2 CAMP also covers the education and tourism sectors in partnership with the concerned government agencies.





“There is a target of 30,000 beneficiaries of CAMP Bayanihan 2 in Bicol. To date, we have more than 2,000 qualified applicants. Other than that, there is actually a separate target intended for the affected workers in the education and tourism sectors,” she added.





With this huge number of targeted beneficiaries, Gasga urged the displaced workers in private companies, MSMEs and in the education and tourism sectors to obtain the detailed guidelines and application forms by logging on at https://reports.dole.gov.ph.





“Those who have difficulty with their internet connection can visit DOLE Region 5 office for their application,” she said.





The financial assistance will be issued directly to the beneficiaries through e-Wallets or money remittance service providers. (With report from PIA/DOLE)