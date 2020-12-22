DOH backs online caroling, karaoke

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) is recommending to the public to forego physical caroling and karaoke singing during this time.





In an advisory issued this week, the DOH is also recommending the holding of online and virtual activities instead of physically gathering together.





The same advisory also said people may opt to just listen to music instead of actually singing to avoid droplets that may spread the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).





DOH specifically said caroling and singing in karaoke may cause the spread of the virus to the people who are actually in the gathering.





“Ayon sa pag aaral, mas marami ang na eemit na droplets ng isang tao kung siya ay kumakanta o sumisigaw. Kaya’t mas mataas ang posibilidad na magkahawaan ang mga dumalo sa ganitong pagsasama sama (studies show that more droplets are being emitted by a person while he/she is singing or shouting. This means that the possibility to contract the virus is much higher during this type of gatherings),” the advisory read.





Passing of the microphone, in the case of singing, and other instruments are also likely to happen, and that we can never be sure if the hand of the person who held and passed the object is clean, otherwise, the virus may easily be transferred to the next person and all the others in the room."