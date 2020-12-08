DepEd launches milk feeding program for Bicol learners

LEGAZPI CITY—As part of its campaign to battle malnutrition among learners amidst the pandemic, the Department of Education Bicol conducted simultaneous launching activities of the milk feeding program in the region last week.





The launching was held in four schools division offices in Bicol, namely Legazpi, Naga, Iriga, and Ligao. It enjoyed support from the Department of Agriculture Bicol, through the National Dairy Authority (NDA) and Philippine Carabao Center (PCC).





In Legazpi City, the launching was held at Albay Central School led by Schools Division Superintendent Cristito Morcilla, Regional School Based Feeding Program (SBFP) Focal Person Marites Rabulan, Legazpi City Councilor Ygi Ojano and other division and school officials.





A total of 1552 milk packages were distributed to all identified beneficiaries of the said school.





Other divisions made their soft launching of the said program together with the NDA and PCC in the designated pick-up or drop-off points identified by the implementing schools.





SBFP Regional Focal Person Marites Rabulan said that the program will benefit 288,856 learners throughout the region. The SBFPs primary beneficiaries for SY 2020-2021 include all kindergarten learners and Grade 1 to Grade 6 learners who are classified under wasted and severely wasted categories based on last year’s SBFP report.





Rabulan added that the Central Office also issued a memorandum reminding SBFP Coordinators to strictly follow health standards to ensure the safety of both implementers and beneficiaries.





In the said memorandum, schools are directed to implement strategies in delivering nutritious food products and milk packages to beneficiaries in their homes.





School personnel may either allow parents to pickup nutritious foods and milk packages in a designated area or they may opt to distribute the food and milk packages from the schools to the homes of the beneficiaries as scheduled.