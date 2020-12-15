DBP offers loan subsidy for Bicol LGUs

LEGAZPI CITY — Local government units in the Bicol region will be provided with interest payments subsidies for loans to be utilized for economic and social development projects that seek to mitigate the crippling effects of the pandemic.

In a statement, the state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) said the interest rate subsidy program is set to be implemented along with the Land Bank of the Philippines to provide subsidies on loan interest payments on new and existing loans of LGUs as they implement their respective COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.





Each bank has been allotted P1-billion each under Bayanihan 2 for the implementation of this program.





“DBP recognizes that LGUs are the fulcrum of countrywide development. We are one with them in implementing responsive actions that would hasten COVID-19 response and recovery efforts despite prevailing challenges," DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel G. Herbosa said.





Herbosa said with the release of stimulus funds under Bayanihan 2, the bank could offer LGUs longer repayment terms of up to 15 years and at a lower interest of 4% per annum, half of which will be subsidized by the National Government’s stimulus funds until December 31, 2022.





He said the grant of the subsidy would be on a “first-come, first-serve basis” with the interest rate subsidy cap computed based on the approved loan amount or a P10-million cap for provincial and city LGUs, and P5-million cap for municipalities.





"DBP shall continue to work with the National Government in coming up with these types of interventions that would greatly benefit lower-tier LGUs, as they scale up social and economic interventions for their constituents and boost their resiliency against future economic downturns," Herbosa said.





DBP is the seventh largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics, micro, small and medium enterprises, social services and community development and the environment. (SAA-PIA5/Albay)