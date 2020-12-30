Peace and Order Council in Bicol recommends firecracker ban, regulation

Bicol Standard file photoLEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – The Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) has passed a Resolution recommending the banning or strict regulation of the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in the Bicol region.In Resolution No. 2020-09 signed by RPOC Chairperson and Albay Governor Al Francis C. Bichara, the implementation or issuance by the local government units of relevant executive orders, resolutions, or ordinances to ban or strictly regulate the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in the Bicol region is recommended.The resolution states: “this is not only to prevent injuries or death due to these items, but also as a measure against the spread of COVID-19 due to mass gatherings due to the sale, use, and community fireworks display.”One of the duties of the Regional Peace and Order Council is to recommend measures which will enhance the order and public safety in their area of responsibility, according to Executive Order No. 773.Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 7183 provides for the regulation and control of the manufacture, sale, distribution, and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, consistent with and in furtherance of public safety, as well as the enhancement of the cultural tradition.The RPOC resolution was adopted via referendum on December 28, 2020 in Legazpi City.