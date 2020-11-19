SM launches Operation Tulong Express in Bicol
NAGA CITY— SM Foundation, Inc. through its Operation Tulong Express program in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets donated over 14,700 Kalinga packs to families in severely hit areas by super typhoon Rolly.
These areas include Naga City, Iriga City, Baao, Buhi, Nabua, Bula, and Tinambac in the province of Camarines Sur; Legazpi City, Daraga, Polangui, Oas, Ligao, Guinobatan, Libon, Pio Duran, and Jovellar in the Province of Albay; Barangays Lag-on and Bagasbas in the Province of Camarines Norte; and in Sorsogon City, in the Province of Sorsogon.
In Camarines Sur, SM has partnered with KBP (Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas) and the 9th ID of Philippine Army to distribute kalinga packs containing rice, noodles, assorted canned goods and water to Rinconada district particularly the towns of Buhi and Nabua.
During typhoons, SM malls opened its doors to stranded individuals and nearby residents for shelter. Overnight parking charges have been waived.
Charging stations, and a help desk were provided as well.
"Our malls in typhoon-hit areas will remain open to those who need shelter. Rest assured that we will extend as much relief assistance as we can to help rebuild our communities,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.