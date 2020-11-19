SM launches Operation Tulong Express in Bicol

NAGA CITY— SM Foundation, Inc. through its Operation Tulong Express program in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets donated over 14,700 Kalinga packs to families in severely hit areas by super typhoon Rolly.





These areas include Naga City, Iriga City, Baao, Buhi, Nabua, Bula, and Tinambac in the province of Camarines Sur; Legazpi City, Daraga, Polangui, Oas, Ligao, Guinobatan, Libon, Pio Duran, and Jovellar in the Province of Albay; Barangays Lag-on and Bagasbas in the Province of Camarines Norte; and in Sorsogon City, in the Province of Sorsogon.