Jollibee Group extends food aid to hard-hit areas of Typhoons Rolly, Ulysses





MANILA -- Responding to the needs of those who were severely affected by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses, the Jollibee Group mobilized food donations as part of the company’s relief efforts.The Jollibee Group donated 50,000 servings of congee, 7,000 kilos of rice, and 3,270 ready-to-eat meals from Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking, Mang Inasal, and Burger King. The food was distributed to 60,295 affected individuals from Metro Manila; Cagayan and Isabela in Region II; Quezon Province and Rizal in Region IV; and Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes in Region V. Food was also provided to rescue and relief distribution teams from the public sector to sustain them for the rescue efforts.FoodAID is the Jollibee Group’s disaster-response program. As part of the program, JGF stores congee mixes in areas that are prone to be struck by disasters such as typhoons. The congee packs may be stored for up to six months and can provide immediate nourishment to some 100 individuals per pack.“In the wake of disasters, which may damage local stocks and supply chains, affected communities too often find it difficult to secure safe and sufficient meals for themselves and their families. The food we provide can bring the people who were severely affected immediate sustenance and hope to recover from this ordeal,” said Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) Executive Director Gisela Tiongson. “We would also like to thank our partners—both from the public sector and civil society groups—that enable us to quickly and effectively respond to the needs on the ground.”The Jollibee Group, through the Jollibee Group Foundation’s FoodAID Program, has been closely coordinating with public and private organizations for an efficient distribution system of the food donations to these communities.Jollibee Group Foundation is the social responsibility arm of Jollibee Group, one of the fastest growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. As a local champion for promoting access to food, JGF implements programs on agriculture, education, and disaster response together with partner organizations and communities nationwide.