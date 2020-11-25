Duterte signs law establishing Bicol Women's and Children's Hospital

PNA file photo





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Republic Act 11495 establishing the Bicol Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Pamplona, Camarines Sur has been signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte.





Said Bicol hospital will have 200 beds dedicated to the health requirements of women and children.





Bicol Women’s and Children’s Hospital shall specialize on the care of women and children and shall focus on women and children healthcare, prenatal testing, obstetrics and gynecological services, pediatrics care, lactation programs, nutrition services, neonatal care, immunization services, postpartum depression support, education classes for parenting, and women's and children's health awareness, according to the law.





The same law provides that Camarines Sur must develop a hospital development plan to reflect the development goals of the hospital, including its bed capacity and service capability.





Request for the staffing requirements, capital outlay investments and budgetary needs for operations must be based on the hospital development plan.





For its part, the provincial government must provide funding for the establishment and operation of the Bicol Women’s and Children’s Hospital.