DepEd Bicol assesses schools’ post-disaster needs

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – The Department of Education Regional Office in Bicol has begun conducting the assessment of post-disaster needs following the successive typhoons that hit the region.This week, Regional Director Gilbert T. Sadsad is meeting with engineers from the DepEd central office, and representatives from the regional office and schools division offices for the assessment, along with the preparation of Program of Works for the repair of classrooms.Per the latest data released by DepEd Bicol, there are 2,454 total number of schools with infra damages in the region.Of these, there are 2,599 totally damaged classrooms (needs to be replaced); 5,781 classrooms with major damages (needs major repair but cannot be repaired by the school) and 6,078 classrooms with minor damage (needs minor repair and can be done by schools).In a related development, DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones said adjustments in the school calendar may be implemented in typhoon-affected areas.Consultations are currently ongoing regarding appeals for academic ease and the conduct of make-up classes, Briones told the media.