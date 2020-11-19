DepEd to extend assistance to typhoon-hit employees

Typhoon-hit schoolbuilding (Photo via DepEd)





MANILA (Bicol Standard) — Department of Education (DepEd) teaching and non-teaching personnel who were hit by the recent typhoons are set to receive aid, Secretary Leonor Briones confirmed on Tuesday.





"I have directed all field offices, through their respective regional directors, to submit lists of teachers and personnel who were severely affected by the recent typhoons and flooding. These lists will be utilized to fully assist our people in need during these times," Briones announced earlier this week in a statement.



