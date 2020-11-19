DepEd to extend assistance to typhoon-hit employees
Typhoon-hit schoolbuilding (Photo via DepEd)
MANILA (Bicol Standard) — Department of Education (DepEd) teaching and non-teaching personnel who were hit by the recent typhoons are set to receive aid, Secretary Leonor Briones confirmed on Tuesday.
"I have directed all field offices, through their respective regional directors, to submit lists of teachers and personnel who were severely affected by the recent typhoons and flooding. These lists will be utilized to fully assist our people in need during these times," Briones announced earlier this week in a statement.
She, however, has not specified the amount of said assistance as of this writing.
In addition, however, Briones said DepEd will also release the year-end bonus which is equivalent to one month salary and cash gift worth PHP5,000 for its personnel.
Funds have also been downloaded to provide hygiene kits and conduct clean-up drive and psychosocial first aid to affected schools.
External partners, meantime, were encouraged to deliver donations directly to schools, she added.
In a related report, DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla announced on Monday that additional funding will be released for the reproduction or replacement of damaged self-learning modules.
The agency is also considering making available digital copies of the self-learning modules for areas/regions/divisions/schools for the affected areas.
These should be certified by the Regional Directors and in compliance with the contextualized Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan of the schools.