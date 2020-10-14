Php1.9-M shabu seized from 2 suspects in Cam Norte

JOSE PANGANIBAN, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- Php1.9-million worth of a substance believed to be shabu, weighing around 280 grams, was seized from two suspects at Purok 1, Sta. Rosa Sur, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte Tuesday morning.





PCpt. Edwin Adora, Acting Police Chief of Jose Panganiban Municipal Police Station identified the suspects as a certain "Randy," 23 years old and resident of Purok 4, Brgy. Parang, and "Mark", 32 years old, and a resident of Purok 1, Brgy. Tugos, Paracale town.





Also recovered from the duo were a black sling bag, and two motorcycles.





Complaints for violation of Section 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 are presently being prepared for filing in court against the suspects.