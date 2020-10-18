Sorsogon commemorates founding anniversary, first mass in Luzon

Photo from Gov. Chiz Escudero







Said mass, according to records, was presided over by Fray Alonso Jimenez of the Order of St. Augustine in 1569.



SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Bishop Jose Allan Dialogo officiated the Thanksgiving Mass in commemoration of two important events in Sorsogon history: its 126th founding anniversary and the 451st anniversary of the first mass in Luzon.In attendance were Governor Chiz Escudero, the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, executives of local government units, provincial department heads, and representatives from different national government agencies.Sorsogon was founded on October 17, 1894.Meanwhile, the first mass in Luzon is said to have taken place in Magallanes, Sorsogon.