SM gives home school advice

7. A homeschool environment will be new for you and your child. It's going to be challenging, so it's okay to ask help from your child's teacher, tutors or fellow parents who's into homeschooling.



SM Stationery and Gadgets Hub is now online on

















7. A homeschool environment will be new for you and your child. It's going to be challenging, so it's okay to ask help from your child's teacher, tutors or fellow parents who's into homeschooling.SM Stationery and Gadgets Hub is now online on www.smstationery.com.ph and with the SM Store's #143SM Call to Deliver services. You can now have your homeschool must-haves delivered right to your doorstep. Follow SM Stationery PH in Instagram and Facebook and join their Viber community for more details and info.

1. Set a schedule for your study time with your kid. Let your child set the time for each subject that you want to work on, hour by hour, week per week.2. Choose a quiet and well-lit area where your kids can focus on their lessons.3. Stock up on homeschool supplies. Have enough pencils, erasers, activity books, notebooks, padpaper, and other school supplies you need. Prepare the gadgets they needed and sanitize it before starting the class.4. Encourage your child to read and write freely. Make them read their favorite books whenever they are bored or have them keep a daily journal which helps them to deal their fears and anxieties.5. Allot a time to encourage your child's creativity through drawing, craft-making, or other extracurricular activities such as cooking or gardening that will nurture their skills.6. Keep your child in touch with their friends virtually from a regular basis. This may be done after they completed their school worksheet.