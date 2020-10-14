SM gives home school advice













1. Set a schedule for your study time with your kid. Let your child set the time for each subject that you want to work on, hour by hour, week per week.



2. Choose a quiet and well-lit area where your kids can focus on their lessons.







3. Stock up on homeschool supplies. Have enough pencils, erasers, activity books, notebooks, padpaper, and other school supplies you need. Prepare the gadgets they needed and sanitize it before starting the class.



4. Encourage your child to read and write freely. Make them read their favorite books whenever they are bored or have them keep a daily journal which helps them to deal their fears and anxieties.







5. Allot a time to encourage your child's creativity through drawing, craft-making, or other extracurricular activities such as cooking or gardening that will nurture their skills.



6. Keep your child in touch with their friends virtually from a regular basis. This may be done after they completed their school worksheet.





7. A homeschool environment will be new for you and your child. It's going to be challenging, so it's okay to ask help from your child's teacher, tutors or fellow parents who's into homeschooling.



As the schoolyear begins with online and blended learning innovations, home schooling takes on a different meaning for today's kids. And they will be needing all the tools to stay smart, creative, and productive from, your one-stop-shop for your homeschool needs.SM Stationery has a wide selection of school stuff that will help your kids master distance learning. These include traditional school supplies like writing pads and other paper products to whiteboard and clear file for worksheets; from pens and pencils to markers and highlighters. And as kids navigate their online classes, the Gadget Hub will keep them updated with Laptops, flash drives, Bluetooth headsets and inkjet printers.How to make the most out of making your home a classroom? Here are some tips for parents from the SM Stationery and Gadgets Hub: