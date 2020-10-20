IBP Cam Sur condemns assault to life of Libmanan RTC judge, aide

LIBMANAN, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Camarines Sur Chapter has condemned the assault to the life of Libmanan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Jeaneth Gaminde San Joaquin and her aide, who were fired upon by unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle at around 2:30 p.m. at Puro-Batia, this town.





San Joaquin, 46 years old, RTC Judge of Branch 56, Libmanan, Camarines Sur, and a resident of San Juan St., Tinago, Naga City and her aide, Rocelle S. Martinez, 34 years old, of Buhi, Camarines Sur sustained physical injuries and were rushed to Libmanan District Hospital.





Meanwhile, the police is conducting pursuit operation as of this writing.





The Integrated Bar of the Philippines in its statement said it will "leave no corners hidden nor quarters safe for the evil perpetrators in cooperation with the authorities."