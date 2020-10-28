DSWD Bicol pre-positions relief ahead of Tropical Depression 'Rolly'





LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) inhas put on standby some 19,555 food packs in its warehouse here while another 30,000 family food items are being prepared for repacking in anticipation of a possible onslaught by approachingOn top of these, at least 5,000 more food packs are on the way to the region from the DSWD central office in Manila.During a virtual meeting of regional officials on Wednesday, Marites Quismorio, DSWD-Bicol social worker, reported that non-food items are likewise put on standby including at least 47 sets of tents, 5,494 boxes of sleeping kits, 1,089 boxes of family kits, 1,000 sets of hygiene kits, and 3,673 kitchen kits.At least 34,941 pieces of "malong" (tube skirt), 1,514 laminated sacks, and 21,330 pieces of blankets are already readied as well, Quismorio added.She said that the early preparation of both food and non-food items by their office is aimed at ensuring immediate resource augmentation in case TD Rolly hits Bicol.In its advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone is seen to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday and expected to eventually reach typhoon category.The tropical depression may hit Bicol region on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Samuel Toledo/PNA)