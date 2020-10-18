OPINION | Launching points of light in these harrowing times | by Freddie Rabelas Obligacion, Ph.D.

by Freddie Rabelas Obligacion, Ph.D. Today, we set aside momentarily our troubles and concerns. Today, we set aside momentarily our troubles and concerns.



Make this a time to celebrate and relish our achievements, big or small.



Every day given to us is a chance to make the world better and an opportunity to show goodness and kindness to people we meet.



Sometimes, it is a struggle to get up and leave the comfort of our homes. But as President Barack Obama coaxes:



“The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.”



On how to start our day, Saint Francis suggests:



“Start by doing what’s necessary, then what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”



At work, we give it our all and our best, no matter how lowly, simple and routine our tasks. As Tyler Perry advises:





“Developing a good work ethic is key. Apply yourself at whatever you do, whether you're a janitor or taking your first summer job because that work ethic will be reflected in everything you do in life.”



In doing our jobs, talent may be needed, but talent is not everything. Notes Patrick Suskind:



“Talent means nothing, while experience, acquired in humility and with hard work, means everything.”



While doing our share, we show our love for our jobs resulting in a powerful force described by Sam Walton, founder of Walmart:



• “If you love your work, you’ll be out there every day trying to do it the best you possibly can, and pretty soon everybody around will catch the passion from you – like a fever.”



Going home with the day’s work done, we desire happiness. But what is true happiness? Franklin Delano Roosevelt offers an answer: