Retired teacher perishes in Albay blaze

OAS, Albay (Bicol Standard) -- A retired teacher residing at P-1, Brgy. Obaliw Riñas, this town, died after his residence caught fire at around 3 a.m. today.





PCapt. Dexter Panganiban, spokesperson of the Albay Provincial Police Office identified the victim as Pedro Daep Silerio Jr., 76 years old.





Said victim perished after the galvanized roof collapsed on him, the police said.





The initial investigation also revealed that an unattended lit cigarette likely caused the blaze.





Fire out was declared at 4:57 a.m.