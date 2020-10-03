15 establishments in Naga ordered closed for violating health standards





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Fifteen establishments in this city were ordered closed by the Joint Inspection Team of the Naga City Health Emergency Response Task Force (HERTF) for violating the minimum health standards during the ongoing pandemic.





These were among the 332 establishments that the team inspected in a span of two weeks, according to Alec Santos, Cluster Head of the Inspection and Monitoring Team.





The team checked whether measures such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, and the ban on group drinking, were being followed.





Business permits and health certificates were also inspected.





Further, 52 citation tickets were also issued by the team for violation of the group drinking ban, and 10 citations for violation of the social distancing measure.





Santos, meanwhile, thanked the establishments which comply with the required minimum health standards, and appealed to the others to do the same to stem the spread of the virus.