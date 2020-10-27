IBP welcomes scheduling of oral arguments on anti-terror act petitions

MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- "The public statement of Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta that the oral arguments in the 37 cases questioning the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act may be set in mid-November is a welcome development," according to Atty. Domingo Egon Q. Cayosa, National President and Chairman of the 24th Board of Convenors, Integrated Bar of the Philippines.





Cayosa, in a statement to the media said:





"The prompt action by no less than the Supreme Court is appreciated and appropriate as the ATA has become the most questioned Philippine law in recent history, its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) have been published, and actions, arrests, and charges under the ATA have been made and are forthcoming.





Considering the seriousness and importance of the constitutional issues raised against the ATA, it is best that the parties are heard forthright and the issues surrounding the much-questioned law be resolved in a timely manner."





A day after the announcement by the Chief Justice, Cayosa said the IBP facilitated a meeting among the 37 petitioners for coordination and orderly presentation of the issues and arguments.





"We are grateful for the cooperation of the parties and their lawyers," he concluded.