HEART OF GOLD | Honest Cam Norte gov't employee returns bag with P800,000 worth of jewelry

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) – A job order government employee returned a bag containing P800,000.00 worth of jewelry to the owner who unintentionally left it at the vicinity of the lotto outlet at Central Plaza Mall here.





Ener B. Rojo, who works at the Provincial Engineering Office, Provincial Capitol, was assisted by the Camarines Norte Provincial Police Office to track down the owner, Araceli R. Apolinario, a senior citizen from this town.Said jewelry was turned over earlier today at the Provincial Police Office.Rojo will be receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from PNP Provincial Director PCol Marlon C. Tejada, and cash reward amounting to P20,000 from the owner. According to Tejada, Rojo is a source of inspiration for every CamNorteño and is worthy of emulation and praise.