Maogmang bareta! foodpanda offers 12 Surprises of Christmas for a kumukutikuti-TAP holiday season









foodpanda has announced that for the next 12 weeks starting this October 11, it will be giving away weekly surprises, including the hottest gadgets in gaming and entertainment.



As many as many as 1,200 users will also receive P500 foodpanda vouchers per week.



For week 1, there will be 12 winners of the Casual Gaming Package, which includes a PS4, PS VR Headset, PS camera, PS move controllers and gift certificates for PS4 games.



For week 2, 12 winners will take home the Music Package, which includes an AirPod Pro and an iPad Pro 128 GB.







For the Grand Draw, 12 winners will receive the Ultimate Gaming Package, personally selected by foodpanda ambassador and celebrity gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao.



Gosiengfiao herself picked the gaming rigs included in the set, including a monitor, CPU, headset, mouse, and gaming chair.







Another 12 winners will win the “Ultimate Entertainment Package,” which consists of a Samsung 4K 65” TV, a Samsung Soundbar 5.1 Channel, and a Bose Home Bluetooth Speaker.



Joining the promo is easy!



From October 11-31, order in foodpanda restaurants, pick-up, or shops with only a minimum order of Php299.



Use the voucher code MERRYGALO on checkout.



Each order using the voucher code is equivalent to one entry.



Remember, the more entries, the higher chances of winning.



Winners will be randomly drawn for the weekly prizes.



All entries from Oct.11-31 are entitled to win in the Grand Draw.



Truly, foodpanda’s 12 Surprises of Christmas has something in store for everybody.



Whether you’re a gamer or just someone who wants to be entertained in style at home, you can count on foodpanda to have something you can enjoy this holiday season.





The well-loved delivery service remains dedicated to bringing food lovers their favorite meals from curated local restaurants in the Philippines.



For more fun and excitement, follow foodpanda on its Facebook and Instagram pages.



