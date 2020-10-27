Fish kill hits 20 metric tons of tilapia in Cam Sur

Photos courtesy of BFAR Bicol







Nonie P. Enolva, BFAR Bicol Spokesperson, said low dissolved oxygen (ranging from 0.18 to 4.37PPM) and very high ammonia (ranging from 7.58 to 10,679 mg/L) could have triggered the fish kill, in addition to seiches or lake waves that formed during the height of typhoon Quinta.



"Based on the laboratory result, it is expected that an increase in fish mortality will likely to happen in few more days," Enolva said,



"The BFAR 5 advises to conduct harvest of marketable size, limit or skip feeding and observe the cultured tilapia regularly. The fish cage operators are enjoined to report the damage and losses to the Lake Development Office for consolidation."



The local government unit was also advised to strictly adhere to the carrying capacity of the lake and effect regulatory and conservation measures to prevent future losses to the local tilapia industry.

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Some 20 metric tons of tilapia were hit by aon October 25, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources office in Bula, Camarines Sur.