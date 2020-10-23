DOLE Bicol to give free bikes to informal workers

File photo from PNA









DOLE has not given details on how many of these bicycles will be given to recipients in Bicol.



“We will be giving free bicycles, which is called ‘free bisikleta (bicycles) project’ since many of us are patronizing online delivery services. This is the reason for the concept of the project,” Ma. Karen Trayvilla, director of the DOLE Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC), said.



Under the program, beneficiaries would be tapped as riders providing food and non-food delivery services.



Aside from the bicycles, recipients would also receive cellphone and e-loading wallet. Also included in the package are an isolation bag, helmet, reflectorized vest, and bicycle rack.



Applicants are advised to go to the DOLE field office or Public Employment Service Office (PESO) to avail of the program.



Trayvilla said applicants would undergo profiling and those who would qualify would be given a "social preparation training."

NAGA CITY -- The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office in Bicol is set to give free bicycles to informal workers who were displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.In a news release this week, the DOLE national office said Bicol is among the regions which are joining the initial implementation of its free bicycles project, along with parts of Metro Manila, and DOLE regional offices in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), and 4-A (Calabarzon).Some 900 beneficiaries will be part of the initial rollout in the aforementioned areas, according to the news release.