DepEd RD Sadsad on arrested Nabua teacher: We will cooperate with authorities



In his official statement, the regional director explained: "We understand that his case will be under the jurisdiction of the criminal courts but nonetheless, we will still apply our rules on administrative process and act on any administrative complaints that may be filed against him in our office."



Sadsad further stressed that DepEd Bicol will cooperate with the authorities if they need help relevant to the case, and that the agency strongly supports the government's anti-drug efforts.



"Let this be a stern warning to all DepEd personnel, teaching and non-teaching, to always consider your honor and profession and turn away from illegal dealings that will always result to undesirable consequences," he added.



The aforementioned teacher was apprehended Tuesday night after having sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.



Said teacher, who resides in Sto. Domingo, Nabua town, also yielded around P1.7-million worth of the illegal substance, along with other related paraphernalia.

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Department of Education Bicol Regional Director Gilbert T. Sadsad has ordered the Schools Division Office of Camarines Sur to take the necessary actions following the validation of the incident involving the arrest of public school teacherto ensure that teacher's classes will not be affected.