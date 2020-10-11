DPWH completes new DepEd Sorsogon building



In a chance media interview with DPWH Region 5 OIC-Assistant Regional Director (ARD) Gerald A. Pacanan, who is also the concurrent District Engineer of Sorsogon 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) during the inauguration of the DepED Complex last month, he said that the structure was purposely built in the area directly facing the soon-to be completed Balogo Sports Complex.



“We also used glass wall panels in the entire frontage of the structure to give an uninterrupted view of the stadium and to allow as much natural light as possible to reduce the amount of power used in lighting systems,” he added.



In his report to DPWH Regional Director Virgilio C. Eduarte, ARD Pacanan said that the total amount of Php105 million was released under the FY 2018 General Appropriation Act (GAA) for the building construction, site development and road networks.



The old DepED office building is located within the Provincial Capitol Compound which is just a stone’s throw away from the business center of Sorsogon City thus vehicular parking creates a nuisance to motorists and pedestrians alike. “The location of the new building will surely ease the parking woes of DepED personnel and its clienteles,” the ARD said.



The whole DepED Complex covered an area of 50m x 30m inclusive of a spacious, accessible and developed parking lot.



“DPWH has always been ready to provide assistance to government agencies through the design and construction of its office buildings and other appurtenances for the promotion of safe, energy efficient and environment friendly workplace,” RD Eduarte also commented during the said interview.

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the 1st District of Sorsogon has completed a two-storey building to house the workforce of the Department of Education (DepED) - Schools Division in the Province of Sorsogon.