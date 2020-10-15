Latest

Rep Tallado announces budget increase for education in Cam Norte's 1st District

Thursday, October 15, 2020
File photo: DepEd Bicol Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad and Rep. Josie Tallado (Photo from Tallado's Facebook page)

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- The 1st Congressional District of Camarines Norte has been allocated a budget amounting to Php53,923,940 for the construction of classrooms, repair of buildings, and the purchase of educational materials for next year.

This was confirmed by Cong. Josie Tallado, who said that this is significantly higher than the 2020 budget, which only amounted to Php50,202,304.37.

At least 28 teaching positions has also been opened.

Meanwhile, the National Child Development Center (NCDC) or Modern Day Care Center has also been established in all towns in the first district, according to the representative.

