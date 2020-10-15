Rep Tallado announces budget increase for education in Cam Norte's 1st District





DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- The 1st Congressional District of Camarines Norte has been allocated a budget amounting to Php53,923,940 for the construction of classrooms, repair of buildings, and the purchase of educational materials for next year.





This was confirmed by Cong. Josie Tallado, who said that this is significantly higher than the 2020 budget, which only amounted to Php50,202,304.37.





At least 28 teaching positions has also been opened.





Meanwhile, the National Child Development Center (NCDC) or Modern Day Care Center has also been established in all towns in the first district, according to the representative.