Crimes in Bicol drop 22% from January to September

LEGAZPI CITY – Crimes across Bicol provinces have decreased by 21.59 percent from January to September, particularly while community quarantines are in effect that limited the movement of people, the Police Regional Office-5 (PRO5) reported on Monday.Major Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, also said in a statement that 76.52 percent of the cases were already solved.She said only 13,476 crime incidents were reported until the third quarter of the year compared to 17,187 cases in the same period of 2019. Data released by Camp BGen Simeon A. Ola showed a difference of 3,711, she added.The PRO5 report further said the decrease in crime incidents is indicated as follows: motorcycle theft, 52.48 percent; physical injury, 50.29 percent; complex crimes, 50 percent; theft, 43.83 percent; robbery, 30.59 percent; homicide, 22.81 percent; rape, 23.33 percent; and murder, 5.58 percent.Also, the public safety index (PSI), or cases involving traffic or vehicular accidents, dropped to 5,087 cases this year from 8,410 cases last year, indicating a 60.48-percent decrease.Under PSI, reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury dived by 43.92 percent with 1,974 cases; resulting in homicide by 41.11 percent at 159 cases recorded; and resulting in damage to property, by 36.06 percent with 2,954 incidents documented.Calubaquib said PNP-Bicol shall sustain its efforts together with its partner agencies to ensure the safety and security of every Bicolano.“PNP-Bicol also commits to further strive and improve its capabilities in order to deliver optimum quality service to the community,” she added. (By Samuel Toledo and Connie Calipay, PNA)