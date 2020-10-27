Mayor Ascutia: No to STL in Cam Norte

LABO, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- Labo, Camarines Norte Mayor Joseph Ascutia did not mince words when he rejected the operation of Small Town Lottery (STL) in the province, particularly during the current health crisis.





Ascutia, who is also the president of the Mayor's League in Camarines Norte, said the local chief executives of the province have a common stand against the lottery operation.





"Ako po ay personal na tutol sa pagbabalik ng STL. Habang umiikot ang mga cabo ay para lamang sila nagdadala ng mga covid-19 sa mga mamayan ng Labo at maging sa buong probinsya ng Camarines Norte."





He further explained: "Habang hindi pa nag iimprove ang situation ng covid-19 sa Pilipinas, huwag muna payagan ang STL."