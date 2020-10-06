Cam Norte Provincial Hospital limits accepting patients

Photo via Cam Norte Provincial Hospital Facebook Page









DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- The Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital has announced that it decided to temporarily limit accepting patients as some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.





The hospital, in a statement issued on October 5, explained that for the time being, they will only accept emergency cases that cannot be transferred to other facilities.





Its Outpatient Department was closed since 12 noon of October 5.





It also reminded everyone who has symptoms such as fever, cough, colds, and loss of taste and smell to consult at their nearest Rural Health Unit.





The hospital will issue an announcement once its services return to normal.





The statement was signed by Maria Teresa V. Cortes, Acting Chief of Hospital, with Arnel E. Francisco, MD, acting Provincial Health Officer II, recommending approval.





As of October 5, the province of Camarines Norte has 15 active cases, including the four new confirmed cases from San Vicente, Mercedes, Basud, and Paracale.