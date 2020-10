SORSOSON CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The former Municipal Mayor of Bulusan, Sorsogon, Dr. Oscar Halum passed away due to COVID-19 at 4:40 a.m. today.





Halum, 66 years old, an ob-gyne, and a resident of Barangay Looban, Bulusan, was confined at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City, Albay.





Earlier reports said he was a close contact of Bicol Patient No. 1835, a health care worker at a private hospital.