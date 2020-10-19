Pepsi inks exclusive beverage partnership with Bigg's

Customers of Bicol’s well-loved food chain Bigg’s Diner get a refreshing eating experience, as Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI)—the exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo beverages in the country—recently acquired an exclusive partnership to be the beverage supplier of the said food joint.

PCPPI Bicol Region Operations marked new milestones after closing a five-year exclusivity agreement with Bigg’s Diner.“PCPPI values our partnership with these top-of-mind food service brands in Bicol that have been getting warm reception from its customers. As in our promise to offer quality and exciting drinks to customers, our goal is to reinforce and make eating experience more meaningful with the refreshing flavors of Pepsi products,” said Frederick Ong, PCPPI President and CEO.What started out as a small goto take-out counter in Naga City in 1983, Bigg’s Diner has grown to be the biggest local food chain in Bicol that serves a heaping mix of American, Filipino, and Bicolano comfort food such as crispy fried chicken, juicy burgers, ribs, cordon bleu, etc. Today, Bigg’s has gotten bigger with 17 stores inside and outside the region, serving Pepsi products from Pepsi dispensers and in cans.