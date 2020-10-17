15 quarantine facilities to rise in Bicol

Villar









NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Funds amounting to P76.17 million have been allocated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) for the construction of at least 15 quarantine facilities in Bicol, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar told the media.





Said 15 health facilities will be built in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, and Masbate, Villar said.





The concerned local government units and the Department of Health identified the facility sites, in coordination with the DPWH.





Apart from these, funds for 21 additional facilities have also been requested, according to Villar.





DPWH has already completed isolation and/or quarantine facilities in the towns of Goa, Camarines Sur; Polangui, Albay; and Guinobatan, Albay.