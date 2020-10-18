Low Pressure Area spotted east of Virac, Catanduanes





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 1,035 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3 p.m. today, based on available data, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).Bicol will experience cloudy skies with rainshowers caused by the Northeasterly Surface Windflow, and possible floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains, per the same weather update.PAGASA said the LPA is likely to further strengthen while moving over the Philippine Sea and heading towards northern Luzon.Should it develop into a tropical depression, it would be called "Pepito," the weather bureau added.