Bichara orders preparedness measures for OfelPH









The public is advised to closely monitor weather updates.



LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara has ordered Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils in the province to initiate preparedness measures.Bichara, in an advisory issued at 3 p.m. today, said that the low pressure area located east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, is likely to develop intowithin the next 24 hours today, according to PAGASA.is forecast to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, and other parts of the Philippines.Bichara has also ordered fishermen and small sea crafts to not sail.