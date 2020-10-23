Ako Bicol Rep. Garbin reiterates definition of marriage under PH law







Garbin released the statement following discussions on the Pope Francis's recent call for civil union laws for same-sex couples.



The representative, who is a lawyer by profession, said: “Marriage is a special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life."





He added: "[Marriage] is the foundation of the family and an inviolable social institution whose nature, consequences, and incidents are governed by law and not subject to stipulation, except that marriage settlements may fix the property relations during the marriage within the limits provided by this Code."



Article 2 of the Family Code states that no marriage shall be valid, unless the essential requisites are present, including the legal capacity of the contracting parties who must be a male and a female.

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- "The civil union and property relations of those who identify as LGBT can be the subject of an amendment of the Family Code by Congress. However, unless otherwise amended by Congress, marriage under the Family code is still limited to a man and woman as defined and subject to the essential requisites of Marriage," Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Alfredo Garbin, Jr., Vice Chair of the Committee on Justice, said.