Sorsogon ‘Baker Bishop’ feeds hungry with help from Jollibee Group

Now that restrictions have been eased in Sorsogon, Bishop Alan and the Diocese will continue baking every Saturday for the children in the area. He hopes that this feeding program would be coupled with catechism when face-to-face gatherings would be allowed. For now, the Diocese shares lessons and reflections through their programs through Spirit FM Sorsogon’s radio station and social media pages.

Bishop Jose Alan V. Dialogo was just about to celebrate his third month at the Diocese of Sorsogon when the community quarantine was imposed due to the spread of COVID-19.About one in every five families in Sorsogon lived below the poverty line, according to a report from the Philippine Statistics Authority. But Bishop Alan already knew this even before transferring to the diocese, as he too, was a native Bicolano, hailing from Camarines Norte. He felt compelled to help his parishioners and their communities because the pandemic and the lockdowns were not only a threat to the health of these communities, but also their livelihoods and food sources.Using the equipment he brought with him, Bishop Alan decided to start baking bread to be distributed to those who needed it in community. From about 6 in the morning to past 6 at night, he started baking about 1,500 pieces of bread everyday with the help of some church personnel, nuns, and other volunteers.“Nagkainteres ako sa pagbe-bake dahil sa Foundation—dati, nagbe-bake kami para sa fundraising (I got interested in baking because of the Foundation—we used to bake to help raise funds),” explains Bishop Alan, referring to the Manto Nin Pagkamoot (Mantle of Love) Children’s Foundation, Inc., a foundation he helped establish for underprivileged children. But this time, instead of feeding only orphan children, Bishop Alan’s initiative would help feed the entire province of Sorsogon.Multiplication of breadWhen Fr. Rowan, also from the diocese, heard about the bishop's initiative, he reached out to his friends and family for support. Soon enough, someone from his network was able to connect Fr. Rowan to the Jollibee Group.The Jollibee Group sent 484 sacks of flour, eggs, and margarine to the diocese. This was part of its FoodAID Program wherein the group commited to donate a total of P220 million-worth of food to frontliners and communities in need all over the Philippines.“Noong nakita ng obispo ko na ang ide-deliver ng Jollibee Group Foundation ay nasa 484 sacks of flour, parang kinabahan s’ya. Sabi n’ya, ‘Paano ko ibe-bake lahat ito—hindi ko kaya!’ (When my bishop saw that the Jollibee Group was willing to deliver 484 sacks of flour, he seemed nervous. He said, “How could I possibly use up all of these?’,” recalls Fr. Rowan.The Diocese enlisted the help of 44 bakeries and 14 parishes around Sorsogon to help them make use of the Jollibee Group’s donations, as well as in distributing them directly to the communities.Under the Bread of Life Program, the Diocese and Caritas Sorsogon delivered the flour to partner bakeshops and parishes, with the bakeries supplying the rest of the ingredients, aside from the labor and other expenses. “For every 10 sacks of flour given to the participating bakeries, three sacks were used to produce breads that will be distributed by the parish stations to the poor and the frontliners. Most of the bakeries, however, were generous enough to offer 60-40 and 50-50 sharing for the flour,” explained Fr. Rowan.​“Once they see something good, the generosity in others is also spurred” said Fr. Rowan. “I think that’s also the idea behind the multiplication of loaves and fish by Jesus Christ. It’s actually a multiplication of generosity, more than just a miracle.”