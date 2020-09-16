Pilipinas Shell Foundation’s program prevents growth stunting among Cam Sur kids



IN PHOTO: Roots to Shoots MOA Signing in Bombon, Camarines Sur, held on July 16, 2020. From top left, Angelina G. Benitez (Municipal Councilor, SB Committee Chairman on Health), Janeth B. Rosales (Officer-in-Charge, Municipal Agriculture Office), Joy H. Angeles (General Manager, Bombon Water District (BOWADI))



From bottom left, Dr. Judy Z. Reforma (Municipal Health Officer, RHU Bombon), Roberto V. Dazo, (Program Manager, WVDF), Ma. Luisa DC. Angeles (Municipal Mayor), Dale Kevin S. Egwaras (RTS Program Coordinator, PSFI), Eddie Felix S. Alteza (Municipal Vice Mayor)









Inspired by how plants absorb vital nutrients at the roots in order to grow, the Roots to Shoots program will address growth stunting by preventing malnutrition in Bombon and Pasacao through activities related to food security, setting up WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) facilities, and conducting breastfeeding and nutrition sessions among child caregivers.

Poor nutrition intake due to disease are among the top causes of growth stunting. Based on National Nutrition Council data, one in every three children in the Philippines experiences stunted growth, the fifth-highest stunting prevalence in the East Asia and Pacific Region. Stunting, especially in the first 1000 days of a child’s life, can lead to low school performance and increased chances of getting sick.“Let's take this program seriously," Pasacao Municipal Mayor Niño Tayco remarked during launch of Roots to Shoots in his municipality. "A family's health is of the utmost importance nowadays. "PSFI Executive Director Sebastian C Quiniones, Jr. said, “We are in high hopes that this new program, through close collaboration with trusted and expert organizations and LGUs, will truly bring lasting impact to the communities. We believe in investing in the next generation, and this is our way of ensuring that they and their families are given the opportunity to become responsible and productive members of society.”