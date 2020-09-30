Php1.7-M worth of drugs seized from Nabua public school teacher in buy-bust

Latest

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Photo courtesy of Nabua Municipal Police Station

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) --  A 50-year-old public school teacher from Sto. Domingo, Nabua, Camarines Sur was arrested by the police Tuesday night in a buy-bust operation.

According to the Nabua police, suspect Tirzo Rolando Duran y Atienza was apprehended at around 8:50 p.m. after a poseur-buyer purchased from him one plastic sachet of a substance believed to be shabu with an estimated street value of P76,000.

Tirzo, who is classified as a High Value Target, also yielded the following items: a hand bag with two knot-tied plastic bags containing suspected shabu, 7 pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachet also containing suspected shabu, a digital weighing scale, wallet with cash, a bundle of empty plastic sachets, and four disposable lighters.

Presently, the suspect is under the custody of the Nabua police.

