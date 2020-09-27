Legazpi bishop calls for impartial probe on murders of lay leader, barangay treasurer

Bishop Joel Baylon (Photo from Diocese of Legazpi)





LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Bishop Joel Baylon of the Diocese of Legazpi called for a full impartial probe on the killing of Punong Barangay Luzviminda “Kap Ida” Dayandante and Barangay Treasurer Albert P. Orlina.





Dayandante and Orlina were gunned down by still unidentified assailants in Sitio Gumian, Barangay Sinungtan, Guinobatan, Albay on September 21.





In the Pastoral Statement issued on September 26, Baylon wrote:





"[Dayandante and Orlina] were dedicated public servants of Brgy. Batbat, Guinobatan. That fatal afternoon, they were coming home after a day’s work of helping a constituent go to a hospital to give birth and meeting with the Mayor to discuss their barangay’s concerns.





Kap Ida is also an active lay leader in St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, Mauraro, Guinobatan, serving concurrently as Chair of their Barangay Pastoral Council."





He added: "A few days before her death, she complained of being “red-tagged” or accused of being an NPA supporter and CPP member by some soldiers who were staying in their barangay, a charge she vehemently denied."





"We also note with grave concern reports of NPA activities in the area and surrounding barangays, as well as harassments and human rights violations against civilian population allegedly by government forces in the same areas," the same pastoral statement reads.